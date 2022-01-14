Heavy rain Sunday

It was slightly cloudier today than in the previous two days. Temperatures today were in the upper 50s and tonight it will be clear with temperatures in the mid-30s along the coast and low 30s inland. For Saturday, expect mostly cloudy conditions, with cloud coverage enhancing during the evening. It is possible that rain will begin late Saturday night, but a majority of the rain is going to be Sunday. It will be a good, soaking rain on Sunday with 1-2 inches expected.

After the rain, the rest of the week looks nice! Clouds will clear out over the course of Martin Luther King Day with temperatures hanging out in the low 50s. There will be a gradual warm up as we approach Wednesday. Skies will be mainly clear up until Thursday, where we will have another low chance for some rain.