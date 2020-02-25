Help identify this man wanted in auto break-ins at Murrells Inlet, other crimes

UPDATE: The sheriff’s office has eliminated two people wanted for questioning in this case and is now searching for only the man pictured below.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a case of auto break-in and stolen credit cards.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the attached photographs. His identity is being sought as part of an ongoing investigation into thefts from motor vehicles in Murrells Inlet and subsequent credit card fraud across the county.

Also attached are images of a vehicle of interest used in these crimes, an as-of-yet unidentified dark sedan.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-5102.











Contact Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.