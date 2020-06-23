Higher rain chances, lower temperatures

More clouds and higher rain chances will keep temperatures down through mid week. A few showers will be scattered across the Carolinas tonight. A cold front will push into the Carolinas tomorrow, but will stall to our west and dissipate by the end of the week. With the front close by, there will be scattered thunderstorms tomorrow and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm Friday, but it will start to dry out as that front falls apart. High pressure returns for the weekend with more sunshine and hotter weather. many places away from the coast will see high temperatures in the mid 90s this weekend. Rain chances return to start next week, and it will cool down by Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.