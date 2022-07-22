Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend. The weak front that pushed into the area today will fall apart tonight. Showers and storms this evening will calm down, and it will be warm and muggy overnight. We will dry out over the weekend with a few scattered storms tomorrow, then most places staying dry on Sunday. It will be hot and humid with high temperatures in the 90s this weekend. This hot, mostly dry weather will continue through next week. It could be a little hotter for the second half of the week. A cold front will approach the area by Friday with a better chance for thunderstorms.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.