Hot & hazy weather is going nowhere!

Good Wednesday evening my friends! We are heading towards another warm and muggy night after yet another day with heat and hazy sunshine. There won’t be too many changes in the coming days, with similar temperatures and overall humid conditions coming our way.

During the rest of the workweek, a stagnant pattern will hold up with humid conditions, again with limited stray storms around, and the beaches could end up completely dry over the next few days. Heat index values around 100 degrees or so will be around for our afternoons in the near future. Do you best to stay cool out and about and take breaks in the shade if you can. Our next best chance of organized storm activity looks to be later into Sunday.

With an update on Tropical Storm Fred, the system currently remains with sustained winds around 40mph, cutting through the center of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Stick with us for updates!

TONIGHT: Muggy with good clearing. Most lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Hot with hazy sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Muggy with good clearing. Most lows in the mid 70s.