Hot, humid weather for most of the week

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -- There's no hitting the breaks when it comes to the Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, especially when it's gone on for 81 years.

Spokes and Bones Saloon is one of the largest biker bars in South Carolina. The biker bar is one of six participating in this week's event. The owner says he's making it extra special this year and is expecting a crowd of thousands.