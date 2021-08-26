Hot, humid weather to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Representative Russell Fry wants President Joe Biden to appoint former President Donald Trump to oversee the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In a statement, Fry said the move should be done "in a spirit of true bipartisanship." Fry asked South Carolinians to pray for the safety of Americans in Afghanistan. He also said the loss of American life was "predictable" and "preventable."