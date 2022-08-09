It will be hot and humid tomorrow before cooler weather arrives by the end of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. High pressure will hold on for one more day tomorrow, bringing hot and humid weather with high temperatures in the 90s. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. We will see a better chance for thunderstorms on Thursday as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. This front will move through Thursday night and linger along the coast on Friday, keeping the chance for storms going. It will start to cool down on Thursday, then temperatures on Friday will stay in the 80s. The cooler weather will continue to build in through the weekend with lowering humidity. Night time temperatures will drop into the 60s over the weekend. The more comfortable weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.