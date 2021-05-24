Hot weather will continue this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The pilot of a plane that crashed in a residential neighborhood near Las Vegas Monday has died, according to Clark County fire officials.

"A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base," Nellis AFB officials tweeted. "Multiple federal and local first responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation."