GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the human remains of a man who was reported missing over three years ago.

The remains found in a wooded area off of Kent Road were identified as the remains of Harry Woodruff, III.

Woodruff was reported missing in early 2020 from his home near 6 Mile Crossing by his mother, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

A sample of the remains was sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for DNA testing, but SLED was unable to identify them.

A sample was sent to a private lab that was able to come up with Woodruff’s positive ID.

Woodruff’s cause of death still remains undetermined.