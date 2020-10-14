Humidity returns tomorrow

Warmer weather and higher humidity will return tomorrow and continue on Friday. High pressure will bring mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures cooling into the 50s. The area of high pressure will slide offshore tomorrow, allowing humidity to increase with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. The warm, humid weather will continue Friday, but a strong cold front will move through during the afternoon. This will bring scattered showers, then much cooler weather moving in Friday night and continuing Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will warm back into the 70s on Sunday. Next week looks warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and mostly dry weather. A weak system may bring some rain on Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and more humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs near 80.