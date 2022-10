GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13.

The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond.

Courtesy: Givonna Boggins/News13

The park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.