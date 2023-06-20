MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens’ project to preserve the gardens for the education of future generations began last year as a $20 million project, but now it’s going to take another $5 million to finish the work because of inflation and the increased cost of construction, officials said.

A variety of projects connected to the “Campaign for the Next Generation” are already underway, with $19 million of the original fundraising goal already secured, officials said.

The Rosen Gallery is complete, and ground was recently broken for the Simpson Art Center. Officials are also getting ready to welcome red wolves into a brand new exhibit. However, the final phase of the project — a new conservatory and welcome center — are not expected to be finished for another two years.

“The community has been so generous to us, grants as well as individual donors, said Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens said. “This is all private funding, but one of the wonderful things about our campaign is we’ve been able, since we started just before the pandemic and had to take a little break, we’ve been able to raise funds, complete some of the projects that we had.”

Inflation may have slowed things down a little, but the work is continuing.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime for me, for all of us here,” Kiniry said. “We haven’t built anything major on our campus for 30 years, so there’s a lot of pent-up need. As we grow we’re seeing more visitors than we’ve ever had. we have more opportunities to improve and increase our programming, so it is, it’s really gratifying.”

While the nonprofit Brookgreen Gardens looks toward the future, Kiniry said it continues to be a place where many visitors can find comfort, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think, realizing that this was a place that you could come that was beautiful and safe, a lot of people rediscovered the garden at that time, and it’s been, wonderful to see more people fall in love with the institution, and creating these opportunities is just, you know, an incredible feeling for us all,” Kiniry said.