GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at the Georgetown County Detention Center died on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Brandon Chase McElveen, 28, of Georgetown, had been under medical supervision because of a pre-existing condition since he was arrested Aug. 10, deputies said.

Detention center personnel maintained medical protocols while he was incarcerated, according to the sheriff’s office. They also performed CPR after finding him in distress before he was taken to Georgetown Tideland’s Memorial Hospital just before 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said SLED will investigate, which is standard for in-custody deaths.