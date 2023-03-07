GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed, according to a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was brought into Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the post. The incident happened on Alex Alford Drive.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, the coroner’s office said. The victim’s identity will be released once the family has been notified.

No other information was immediately available.