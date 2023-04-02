GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reported shooting, deputies said in a news release Sunday.
The shooting happened at a residence on Rose Hill Road, deputies said. There is no threat to the public.
No other information was immediately available.
