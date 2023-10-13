PAWLEYS ISALND, S.C. (WBTW) — For the sweet tooth viewers, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new desert shop in Pawleys Island earlier Friday afternoon.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice serves both ice cream and Italian Ice. You also have the option to combine the two to create gelati.

The Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening with franchise owner BJ Fisher and his family, as well as employees.

Fisher said they offer 24 flavors including sugar free options and seasonal flavors. He told News13 how excited they are to join the Pawleys Island community as business owners.

BJ Fisher, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Pawleys Island Franchise Owner said the shop is good for the community.

“We’re trying to make it a great place for everybody to come and enjoy,” he said. “Everybody from youth groups, to schools, after school events, just have this be a great meeting place.”

Fisher said they’ll have their official grand opening this weekend offering half off ice cream and Italian ice from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.