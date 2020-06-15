JUST IN: Georgetown cancels 4th of July fireworks

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — The City of Georgetown announced that the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration will be canceled this year to minimize COVID-19 cases.
A fireworks display may be held on New Year’s Eve if the public health crisis subsides later this year, according to the city.
