Kensington Elementary in Georgetown is shifting to virtual learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kensington Elementary in Georgetown announced it was shifting to virtual learning beginning Friday.

Kristi Kibler, the director of communications for the Georgetown County School District, said students tentatively will return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 13.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact of COVID-19 on our students and staff at Kensington Elementary,” said Kibler. “As the number of students and employees in isolation and quarantine has increased, it has become difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation and is impacting our ability to provide quality instruction to students at home and in school.”

Students will use district-provided learning devices to complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments while learning virtually.

School administration will provide families with additional details about accessing assignments, engaging in virtual lessons and foodservice pickup schedules while students are in temporary virtual learning.

District staff will reassess closer to the anticipated return date to determine if an extension is needed.

Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High, Carvers Bay High, Rosemary Middle and McDonald Elementary previously made a decision to switch to virtual learning.