PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Wednesday’s King Tide caused some flooding in Pawleys Island, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

“We may have to close the causeways if it becomes too dangerous when it gets dark,” the police department tweeted Wednesday evening.

Pictures posted to the department’s Twitter page show water on the road at 8:41 p.m. High tide was at about 8:20 p.m., according to the department.

Never try to drive through a flooded road.