GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans for a new high-density, multifamily subdivision in Pawleys Island have prompted a group of landowners and residents to sue Georgetown County and the developer.

The lawsuit filed Monday names Georgetown County and Covington Homes LLC as defendants.

It seeks to overturn the county council’s approval of the “Petigru Place” project, which was initially rejected by the county planning commission after a public hearing in January, in part because it “conflicted” with the “residential density requirements” of the county’s comprehensive plan.

“This was a devastating decision for the neighborhood and community, and sets a dangerous precedent for future land use decisions,” the Keep It Green advocacy group said in a news release. The group is one of several plaintiffs in the case.

The county council greenlit the 12-unit development on approximately 1.5 “net buildable” acres in the Fraserville community in February even though the lawsuit says the property is zoned medium-density residential, which allows up to five units per acre. The land in question is considered high-density, which permits up to 16 units per acre.

Another issue, according to the lawsuit, is that the county’s residential zoning ordinances and its comprehensive plan are not in sync as required by state law. It also claims that the county has ignored multiple requests by “Plaintiff organizations and citizens to bring its zoning ordinances and land use approval processes into compliance with the Comprehensive Plan as required by the South Carolina Planning Act.”

The lawsuit also challenges whether the county council had the authority to approve the project.

It claims the county’s zoning ordinance for general residential development requires council approval “in certain cases of two-family, multi-family and townhouse developments” but says that is in direct conflict with South Carolina state law, which gives the final say on land development plans to the planning commission.

Planning commission decisions can be appealed in circuit court, but the lawsuit notes that Covington Homes did not appeal the decision in this case.

“There is no provision in the Planning Act giving County Council, a legislative body, authority to make decisions on or to hear appeals of land development plans,” the lawsuit says.