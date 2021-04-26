LIVE: Georgetown County bridge closed after semi-truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County bridge is closed Monday after a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at the double bridges, according to officials. Minor injuries were reported.
In photos, a semi-truck can be seen partially hanging over the edge of the bridge. Officials said to expect major delays in the area. The northbound lanes are closed.
Division Chief Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue told News13 affiliate WCBD a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle on the bridge. Officials say the driver was able to get out of the cab safely.
The person inside the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Officials say the tractor-trailer is leaking fluid, but it has been contained.
No other information was immediately available.
