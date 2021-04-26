LIVE: Georgetown County bridge closed after semi-truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County bridge is closed Monday after a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 at the double bridges, according to officials. Minor injuries were reported.

In photos, a semi-truck can be seen partially hanging over the edge of the bridge. Officials said to expect major delays in the area. The northbound lanes are closed.

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy: Midway Fire Rescue/Twitter

Division Chief Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue told News13 affiliate WCBD a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle on the bridge. Officials say the driver was able to get out of the cab safely.

Georgetown County -Troopers are working a collision on Ocean Hwy. Please use caution. Delays can be expected . Traffic is moving slowly as Troopers alternate north and south bound traffic. @WBTWNews13 @WMBFTraffic @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/TIjbMixkRH — Trooper Brian SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) April 26, 2021

The person inside the car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Officials say the tractor-trailer is leaking fluid, but it has been contained.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.