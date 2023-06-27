GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A log truck overturned Tuesday and spilled its load on Front and Highmarket Street in Georgetown, police said.
The road remains closed while crews clean up the mess. Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the crash.
