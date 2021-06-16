Lots of sunshine to finish the week

Conditions will remain pleasant for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the workweek. We saw a few showers pop up along the coast this afternoon but overnight tonight were going to see clear skies and dry conditions. We’ll see even more sunshine on Thursday and will still feel comfortable with lower humidity. Most highs will be ranging in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll heat back up on Friday and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s for a sizzling Saturday afternoon. The chances for storms returns on Father’s Day Sunday. Stay with us for updates!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 87-89 inland, 85-86 beaches.