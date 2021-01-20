Low temps in the 30s tonight, rain chances return tomorrow

Clouds moving in tonight will lead to a few showers over the next couple of days. Skies will be clear through the evening hours, and that will allow temperatures to drop quickly.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the 30s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower.

A cold front will move through tomorrow night and stall to our south on Friday. This will keep clouds and a few showers around on Friday, with the greatest chance for rain to the south.

Cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Next week looks unsettled with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps into Wednesday.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs 58 inland, 56 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs near 60.