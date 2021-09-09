Lower humidity arrives

Drier weather is moving in tonight and will continue through the weekend. A cold front will move through this evening, pushing the rain offshore. Skies will clear tonight with cooler, drier air moving in. Lows temperatures will fall into the 60s tonight. High pressure will control our weather tomorrow through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and warm weather with low humidity. High temperatures through the weekend will be in the 80s, with night time lows in the 50s and 60s. The sunshine will continue Monday, and it will start to warm up with humidity returning. Some spots will warm to 90 early next week. The chance for thunderstorms will hold off until the middle of next week.
Tonight, clearing and cooler. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.
Saturday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 80-85.