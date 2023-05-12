GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown man accused of killing two people last year was denied bond in Georgetown County on Thursday.

Ronnie Legrand Todd Jr., 42, is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and an additional weapon and ammunition charge stemming from a July 2022 shooting.

According to deputies, Todd shot and killed 44-year-old John Ashley Altman and 30-year-old Emily Elizabeth in a suspected domestic incident.

Police were called to the Ringel Heights community just after midnight and identified the suspect through witnesses, authorities said. Deputies went to Todd’s home and found the hood of his car was hot to the touch. Todd refused to come out of the home and was considered barricaded.

SWAT was activated and was able to get Todd out of the home.

On Thursday, family members of the victims spoke during the court hearing in which a judge denied bond to Todd, according to the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The solicitor’s office also said that a member of Todd’s family read a statement from his parents in his defense.