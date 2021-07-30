Man accused of raping woman in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of raping a woman in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Phillip Timm, 20, of Augusta, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Timm is accused of raping a woman in December 2020 while in the Litchfield Community of Georgetown County, according to deputies. Due to the nature of the case, no other details are available.

Timm was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center Thursday on a $25,000 bond, according to booking records.