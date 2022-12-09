PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday night after an alleged armed robbery at a Pawleys Island ice cream shop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery was reported at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies have not said what Todd’s charges will be.

Deputies were called to Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway and met with a victim in the parking lot, according to an incident report provided by the sheriff’s office.

Todd allegedly approached the victim behind the counter and put a “sharp object” to the victim’s chest, according to the report.

The victim said Todd allegedly said he “had to do this” or “they will kill me,” according to the report.

Todd allegedly took money from the cash register and was pepper sprayed by the victim, causing him to fall into a t-shirt rack in the business, according to the report.

A deputy was able to locate Todd shortly after the incident after the victim provided his description, according to the report.

No other details were immediately available.