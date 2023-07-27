GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in Andrews after leading deputies on a short car chase after hitting an unmarked Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, deputies said.

The accident happened at about 2:30 p.m., and the vehicle hit the rear bumper of the sheriff’s office vehicle causing minor damage. Once the man realized he had hit the law enforcement vehicle, deputies said he tried to flee. He was caught after a short chase.

Deputies determined after the chase that the man had an active warrant involving property damage, and he was taken into custody, deputies said.

There were no injuries reported. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.