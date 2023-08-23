GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities arrested a man late Tuesday night after a chase involving a man in a stolen car that began near Pawleys Island and ended on Highway 17 north of Georgetown, deputies said.

Jacob Thomas Verlin Quinley, 31, of Summerville, was charged with his sixth offense of driving with a suspended license, motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights and siren, Sheriff Carter Weaver’s office said.

The pursuit began after deputies were alerted of the vehicle break-in and theft at about 11:45 p.m. Officers then saw Quinley driving on Tyson Drive in the Pawleys Island area, the sheriff’s office said.

When he saw their blue lights and heard their sirens, deputies said he turned south onto Highway 17, eventually reaching a speed of 98 mph. He then crossed into the northbound lane, while still headed south, near Vanderbilt Boulevard.

He eventually stopped the car between the bridges north of Georgetown after deputies deployed a device that punctured the vehicle’s tires, the sheriff’s office said. He then ran away but was caught hiding in some shrubs.

Quinley was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.