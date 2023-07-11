GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person seriously injured, deputies said in a news release.
Deputies arrested Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies were called to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. after the victim arrived in a private vehicle, according to the release. He had been shot on East Main Street.
The victim was transferred to a regional hospital for further treatment, deputies said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Davis was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here