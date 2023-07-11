GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person seriously injured, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies arrested Lotony Davis, 44, of Andrews, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies were called to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital Sunday at about 1:15 a.m. after the victim arrived in a private vehicle, according to the release. He had been shot on East Main Street.

The victim was transferred to a regional hospital for further treatment, deputies said.

Davis was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.