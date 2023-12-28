GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man arrested after an alleged domestic incident in Georgetown County has also been accused of threatening the lives of law enforcement officials.

Sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday to investigate a domestic dispute at a home on Montford Road. A woman told deputies that she and the 29-year-old man got into an argument after he barged into her home through the front door.

The woman also accused the man of hitting her in the face multiple times with his fist before running into nearby woods.

Deputies were later called back out to the home after the suspect returned. The victim said the man broke into the backdoor and stole $120 along with alcohol from the freezer and her cigarettes.

According to a report, the woman was on Facetime with her daughter when the man entered the home and saw the suspect hit her mother while she was trying to push him out of the home.

The daughter told deputies the man came in the back door and went from room to room searching for items to take with him before leaving again.

Deputies located the man face down in the woods, and he was taken into custody. However, during a search, the man continually resisted arrest and tried to run away; the report said he even tried to buck deputies, kick a patrol unit door open and bite deputies.

While en route to the detention center, deputies said the man faked a heart attack and was taken to an area emergency room. There, he allegedly told deputies that when he got out of jail, he would “find and kill all of them.”

The man was medically cleared and taken to the detention center where he continued to threaten law enforcement, saying he would find where several of the correctional officers lived and would “kill all of them,” and that it was a threat and not a promise.

Charges include first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, and threatening a public official.