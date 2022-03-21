GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 366 days in jail for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Georgetown County Solicitor’s Office.

Kozales Fulmore was charged in 2019 after police received a report of a juvenile being touched inappropriately. The incident happened sometime between May 29 and Nov. 11, 2019, according to Georgetown police.

Fulmore remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center.