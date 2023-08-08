GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was hurt Tuesday morning in an explosion at a marina in Murrells Inlet, according to authorities.

Crews with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire responded to a report of an explosion at the Marlin Quay Marina at 1508 S. Waccamaw Drive and found a man who had been burned. No fire was reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, reportedly was working on his boat at the marina when a gas explosion occurred, fire officials said. No information about his condition was immediately available.

