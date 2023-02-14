PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Pawley’s Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Bertha Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not provide any additional information about his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.