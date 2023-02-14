PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was wounded Monday night in a shooting in Pawley’s Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Bertha Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital, but deputies did not provide any additional information about his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

