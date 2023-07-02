GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was jailed after shots were fired in the Sampit area of Georgetown County early Sunday morning, deputies said.

Michael White was arrested by deputies outside a house on Earnestine Drive after a brief standoff with authorities, deputies said. The incident happened in the area of Gasque Street and Earnestine Drive.

Deputies responded to shots fired at about 3:50 a.m., according to deputies. A man was shot twice and taken to an area hospital.

No update on the man’s condition was immediately available.

