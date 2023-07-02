GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was jailed after shots were fired in the Sampit area of Georgetown County early Sunday morning, deputies said.
Michael White was arrested by deputies outside a house on Earnestine Drive after a brief standoff with authorities, deputies said. The incident happened in the area of Gasque Street and Earnestine Drive.
Deputies responded to shots fired at about 3:50 a.m., according to deputies. A man was shot twice and taken to an area hospital.
No update on the man’s condition was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here