GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police arrested a 24-year-old man Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a house and reportedly shot at items inside the home and at passing vehicles, authorities said.

Christopher Elliot McLeod was charged with aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling after the incident on the 300 block of Shade Street, police said.

Police went to the home at about 4:15 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they talked to a person who told them that Elliot was intoxicated.

After “discharging the weapon inside and outside of the residence,” Georgetown police said Elliot barricaded himself into a bedroom. Officers tried multiple times to make contact with him without success.

That led authorities to set up a perimeter and evacuate neighboring houses and ask nearby residents to stay in their homes. Then, at about 6 a.m., police asked for assistance from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT team.

After numerous attempts to contact Elliot failed, the SWAT team entered the home and took him into custody.

There were no injuries in the incident, and Elliot was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.