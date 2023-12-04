GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Sunday night while he was driving in Georgetown County, authorities said.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on Powell Road, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said. The man is from the Sampit area.

“The victim was not cooperative with deputies from Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office when asked about the identity of the shooters prior to being transported to an area hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.