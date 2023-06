GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — A 37-year-old man was shot to death overnight at a convenience store on Highmarket Street in Georgetown, police said.

Officers called to investigate a shooting found Reginald Green, 37, shortly after 1 a.m. in the parking lot at the Money Saver store. He died at the scene, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown police.