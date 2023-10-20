GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he tried to ram three South Carolina Department of Natural Resources vehicles and run over an agent, according to a report.

The initial incident happened on Oct. 12 while DNR agents were conducting an operation for “night hunting” in Georgetown County. David Cooper and a passenger were arrested the following day.

According to the report, Georgetown County deputies tried to pull over Cooper’s GMC truck near Church and Cannon Streets, but he drove off. The chase entered Georgetown city limits at Five Points and onto N. Fraser and North Merriman streets reaching speeds of 80 and 90 mph.

Cooper’s truck almost hit a car that was backing out of a space at The Money Saver and then continued at speeds of 100 mph as it headed toward the town of Andrews, the report said. The chase ended in Williamsburg County where Cooper was taken into custody for failing to stop for blue lights and on warrants from the DNR.

News 2 has reached out to the DNR for more information related to their agents.