ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 28-year-old man allegedly connected to a shooting and assault that injured two people early Wednesday morning.

The incidents happened just after 3 a.m. at a Warford Place residence near Andrews, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both of the injured people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies identified the suspect as Hunter Nance, who is 6 feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.