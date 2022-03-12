PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer was arrested early Saturday morning in the Pawleys Island area after a pursuit involving multiple law-enforcement agencies.

Travis Rymark Grate, 39, faces a new charge of failure to stop for blue lights and siren after the chase that began in Horry County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

He had an active warrant for a previous charge of assault on a law enforcement officer, deputies said. No other information about that case was immediately available from authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle being pursued by officers on Highway 17 in Horry County entered into Georgetown County about 6 a.m. Deputies put out a tire-puncturing device near Litchfield Exchange, and the disabled vehicle stopped near the intersection of Highway 17 and Julian Rutledge Road in the Pawleys Island area.

Grate was then arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, who had been involved in the chase along with Horry County police. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Count on News13 for updates.