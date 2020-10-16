Man wanted for attempted murder in Murrells Inlet taken into custody

Georgetown County News

Jamal D’Angelo Bryant (Courtesy: Georgetown County Detention Center)

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested Friday a man wanted for two counts of attempted murder in Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamal D’Angelo Bryant, 24, was taken to Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Bryant is accused of firing a handgun at two people at close range on Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Turntable Road, Murrells Inlet.

