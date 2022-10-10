GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street.

Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to police.

Police did not say whether anyone was hurt in the shooting.

Police should Grant is mostly likely armed and that anyone who comes into contact with him should use caution. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-545-4300.

Count on News13 for updates.