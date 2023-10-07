GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are looking for an unidentified male who entered two businesses in Georgetown County and took money.

At around 2:00 a.m., police said an unknown individual entered The Strand Theater on 710 Front St. and around 3:20 a.m. the same individual entered The Corner Tavern on 815 Front St. and took money from the restaurant.

The male was captured on a security camera, and he has brown hair, wore a camo hat, and had on an MTV sweatshirt.

Police is encouraging the public to share any information on this individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown City Police Department at 545-4300 or the tip line 843-545-4400.

