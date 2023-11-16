GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Georgetown has been extradited to South Carolina, officials said.

Georgetown police investigators traveled to New York Tuesday morning and took custody of Keonne Nysir Spann, who was identified as a suspect in a June 23 shooting at a convenience store on Highmarket Street.

Reginald Green, 37, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Money Saver and died at the scene.

Authorities said Spann fled the state after the shooting and was found later in Brooklyn, New York, and arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and New York City police.

“He refused to be extradited on the charge of murder and a Governor’s warrant was secured for his extradition back to South Carolina,” the agency said.

Spann arrived in Georgetown late Wednesday afternoon and has been formally charged in Green’s shooting death. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Two other people connected to the deadly shooting, Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Robert, previously surrendered and were charged with accessory after the fact of murder.