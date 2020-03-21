GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man’s body has been found on the northern shore of East Bay Park peninsula, according to authorities.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says it is following protocol in the removal. Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson has been notified.

The release also said that multiple agencies have been searching for 84-year-old Jimmy McCants since Monday, March 9. His vehicle was left besides US 17 between the bridges north of Georgetown, not far from East Bay Park.

Count on News13 as we learn more about this case.

Latest Headlines