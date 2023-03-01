MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Foodies can rejoice as seven days of great food for a great price are underway at the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk..

For three years, the restaurants along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk have been bringing a three-course dining experience for $35 a person. Christina Burzler, owner and CEO of Brickyard Marketing, said it is a highly anticipated week.

“It’s just seven days of food and great times down here on the MarshWalk,” Burzler said.

South Carolina celebrates its state restaurant week in January. The MarshWalk restaurants used to do it then, but they have been pushing it later into the season each year.

“It’s warmer, it’s more inviting for people to come out,” Burzler said. “We really like how the restaurant week is the five days, and then the taste of the MarshWalk is the Saturday and Sunday right after it.”

Taste of the MarshWalk, in its ninth year, is an event where people can walk up and down the MarshWalk grazing on food each restaurant has to offer.

Adam Langford, front-of-house operations manager for the Claw House and Dead Dog Saloon restaurants, said it’s a chance to get creative.

“It’s a good time of year for the restaurants to kind of showcase some creativity because we’re all redoing our menus this time of year,” Langford said. “This gives us an opportunity to throw something out there that may or may not show up on the menu for the full season.”

Some brand-new items could make their way onto menus this week. Burzler said it is up to diners to decide what stays.

“If you have something and you enjoy it, make sure that that communication gets back to our kitchen because these are items that might be on the menu for future years,” Burzler said.

Langford said restaurant week kicks off the tourist season for the MarshWalk.

“This really is the start,” Langford said. “March used to be considered off-season. It is now definitely part of the season. Our off-season now is maybe a couple weeks in December and January.”

He said MarshWalk organizers have been tracking growth, and they are seeing nothing but positive trends in every direction.

“We get metrics every week given to us about rental properties, and the occupancy rates at the rental properties on the ocean are up 40% over last year,” Langford said. “The traffic’s here. It’s getting earlier and earlier every year.”

MarshWalk Restaurant Week lasts through Friday and wraps up with Taste of the MarshWalk on Saturday and Sunday.