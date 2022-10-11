Rain chances are moving in for the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures close to normal. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as a warm front develops to our south. Rain showers will move in late in the day. The warm front will push through tomorrow night with periods of rain. Thursday will be warm and humid with scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. A cold front will move through Thursday night, and drier air will return on Friday. Humidity will be lower, and there will be plenty of sunshine. It will be sunny and warm heading into the weekend with some spots in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds will move in Sunday ahead of the next cold front. This front will move through early Monday with a few showers, then cooler weather next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers late. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.